Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) Given New C$56.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$55.00 to C$56.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 22.08% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities upgraded Stella-Jones from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$57.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. CIBC restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$54.00 price target on shares of Stella-Jones in a report on Thursday, September 16th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Stella-Jones from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Stella-Jones from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$56.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, National Bankshares raised shares of Stella-Jones from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$52.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$53.64.

Shares of TSE:SJ traded up C$1.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$45.87. 74,295 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,040. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$42.90 and its 200 day moving average price is C$45.61. The firm has a market cap of C$2.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72. Stella-Jones has a 12-month low of C$39.95 and a 12-month high of C$54.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.85, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 5.01.

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.47 by C$0.29. The business had revenue of C$903.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$949.75 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Stella-Jones will post 3.2699999 EPS for the current year.

Stella-Jones Company Profile

Stella-Jones Inc produces and markets pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, including pilings, wharf and bridge timbers, crane mats, railway crossings, and laminated poles; construction timbers; and coal tar-based products.

