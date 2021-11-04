Stephens Upgrades NOW (NYSE:DNOW) to Overweight

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) was upgraded by equities researchers at Stephens from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on DNOW. Stifel Nicolaus raised NOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.85.

DNOW stock opened at $8.35 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.78 and its 200 day moving average is $9.03. The stock has a market cap of $923.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.76 and a beta of 1.97. NOW has a 1-year low of $4.36 and a 1-year high of $11.98.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $439.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.80 million. NOW had a negative net margin of 5.55% and a negative return on equity of 7.10%. NOW’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NOW will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David A. Cherechinsky purchased 14,000 shares of NOW stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.44 per share, for a total transaction of $104,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,829,317.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DNOW. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in NOW in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NOW in the first quarter worth about $101,000. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in NOW in the second quarter worth about $106,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in NOW in the second quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in NOW in the first quarter worth about $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

About NOW

NOW, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of energy products for industrial applications. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and International. The United States segment serves the upstream, midstream and downstream energy, and industrial markets.

