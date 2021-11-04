Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Acquires Shares of 1,133 Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF (NASDAQ:SOCL)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF (NASDAQ:SOCL) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SOCL. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF by 168.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in shares of Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000.

NASDAQ:SOCL opened at $61.83 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.91. Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF has a 1-year low of $52.54 and a 1-year high of $79.00.

