Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Cuts Stock Position in BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC cut its holdings in BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) by 47.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,249 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in BigCommerce were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 70.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 294,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,000,000 after purchasing an additional 121,435 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 81.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 139,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,072,000 after purchasing an additional 62,868 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 182.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 428,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,789,000 after purchasing an additional 276,924 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 469.5% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 45,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after acquiring an additional 37,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 191.1% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 33,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after acquiring an additional 21,901 shares in the last quarter. 68.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Marc Ostryniec sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.99, for a total value of $599,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jimmy Duvall sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total value of $313,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,588,875.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 122,558 shares of company stock worth $6,833,219. 31.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BIGC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BigCommerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on BigCommerce from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Barclays decreased their price objective on BigCommerce from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BigCommerce in a report on Friday, August 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BigCommerce has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.79.

Shares of NASDAQ BIGC opened at $45.10 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.33 and a beta of 1.13. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.17 and a 52 week high of $96.66.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $49.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.76 million. BigCommerce had a negative return on equity of 22.20% and a negative net margin of 25.66%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

BigCommerce Company Profile

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

