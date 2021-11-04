Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Purchases Shares of 5,900 Largo Resources Ltd. (NYSE:LGO)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Largo Resources Ltd. (NYSE:LGO) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Merriman Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Largo Resources during the second quarter worth about $105,846,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in Largo Resources during the second quarter worth about $46,582,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Largo Resources during the second quarter worth about $6,977,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Largo Resources during the second quarter worth about $3,090,000. Finally, Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC bought a new position in Largo Resources during the second quarter worth about $2,494,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Largo Resources stock opened at $12.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The firm has a market cap of $820.08 million and a P/E ratio of 39.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.22. Largo Resources Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $6.82 and a fifty-two week high of $18.71.

Largo Resources (NYSE:LGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.12). Largo Resources had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The company had revenue of $54.29 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Largo Resources Ltd. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Largo Resources from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of Largo Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Largo Resources in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Largo Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.33.

Largo Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of vanadium at the Maracas Menchen Mine located in Brazil. The firm mines and sells vanadium pentoxide flake, high purity vanadium pentoxide flake, and high purity vanadium pentoxide powder. It also focuses on the advancement of renewable energy storage solutions through its vanadium redox flow battery technology.

