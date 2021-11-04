Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Reduces Position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC cut its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR) by 50.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 608 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 81.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of XAR opened at $121.22 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1-year low of $89.11 and a 1-year high of $136.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $120.69.

