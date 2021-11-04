Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 11,800 Shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its position in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) by 38.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 11,800 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,953,247 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,481,000 after purchasing an additional 32,907 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 6.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,412,826 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,369,000 after purchasing an additional 82,374 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 105.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 805,438 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,085,000 after purchasing an additional 413,021 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 17.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 478,258 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 72,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $1,122,000. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BCLI opened at $2.94 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.25 and its 200-day moving average is $3.46. The stock has a market cap of $106.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.38 and a beta of -0.06. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.81 and a twelve month high of $12.81.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.07. As a group, analysts forecast that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Profile

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company, which develops and commercializes adult stem cell therapeutic products. It focuses on utilizing the patients own bone marrow stem cells to generate neuron-like cells that may provide an effective treatment initially for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, Parkinson’s disease, multiple sclerosis and spinal cord injury.

See Also: dividend yield calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI).

Receive News & Ratings for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.