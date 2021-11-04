Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 3,936 Shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) by 70.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,936 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in UGI were worth $75,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UGI. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UGI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of UGI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Security National Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of UGI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of UGI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of UGI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UGI opened at $44.52 on Thursday. UGI Co. has a 12-month low of $32.19 and a 12-month high of $48.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.38 and its 200 day moving average is $45.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.06. UGI had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 13.33%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. UGI’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that UGI Co. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on UGI in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.50.

UGI Profile

UGI Corp. operates as a holding company that engages in the distribution, storage, transport, and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane; UGI International; Midstream and Marketing; and UGI Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

