Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 458 Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lowered its holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 458 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,845,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,616,137,000 after purchasing an additional 359,717 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,157,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,743,000 after acquiring an additional 147,179 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,675,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,252,000 after acquiring an additional 25,545 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,859,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,546,000 after acquiring an additional 354,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,454,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,187,000 after acquiring an additional 82,564 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on HRL. TheStreet lowered shares of Hormel Foods from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Hormel Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.20.

HRL stock opened at $43.36 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.58. The company has a market capitalization of $23.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Hormel Foods Co. has a 12 month low of $40.48 and a 12 month high of $52.51.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.39. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 8.32% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 18th will be issued a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 15th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.04%.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

Featured Article: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL).

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.