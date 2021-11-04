Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Trims Position in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC cut its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) by 38.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,157 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. AMG National Trust Bank raised its position in Harley-Davidson by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 24,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 8,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 8,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. 92.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HOG stock opened at $39.25 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.46. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.20 and a twelve month high of $52.06.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.37. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 28.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is currently 77.92%.

HOG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Harley-Davidson from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.69.

Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products; and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

