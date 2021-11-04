Stifel Financial Corp Cuts Stock Position in Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX)

Stifel Financial Corp trimmed its position in shares of Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 612 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Axonics were worth $855,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Health Investments LP increased its position in shares of Axonics by 20.3% during the second quarter. Eagle Health Investments LP now owns 234,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,874,000 after purchasing an additional 39,600 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Axonics by 28.8% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 35,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 8,048 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Axonics by 11.8% during the second quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 32,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 3,469 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Axonics during the second quarter worth approximately $605,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axonics during the second quarter worth approximately $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Axonics alerts:

Shares of Axonics stock opened at $70.71 on Thursday. Axonics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.13 and a 52 week high of $79.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.60. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of -41.84 and a beta of 0.23.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.10). Axonics had a negative net margin of 45.36% and a negative return on equity of 18.01%. The business had revenue of $45.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.24 million. On average, research analysts expect that Axonics, Inc. will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CMO John Woock sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $1,675,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 49,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,318,778. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Raymond W. Cohen sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.11, for a total value of $3,855,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 83,443 shares of company stock worth $6,161,445. Corporate insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

AXNX has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Axonics from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Axonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Axonics in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Axonics in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Axonics from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.75.

Axonics Profile

Axonics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing and commercializing of novel implantable sacral neuromodulation (SNM) devices to treat patients with bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its product Bulkamid, which is a urethral bulking agent used to treat stress urinary incontinence in women.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Axonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.