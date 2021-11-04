Stifel Financial Corp Grows Position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 148.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,304 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Crown were worth $906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CCK. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Crown in the 2nd quarter valued at $161,630,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Crown by 1,549.1% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,123,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054,933 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Crown by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,243,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $229,271,000 after acquiring an additional 663,893 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Crown by 685.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 692,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,820,000 after acquiring an additional 604,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,040,000. 83.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CCK opened at $107.45 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.65 and a 52 week high of $114.55.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. Crown had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 36.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Crown’s payout ratio is currently 13.51%.

CCK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Crown in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Crown in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price target on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Crown in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Crown in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Crown in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Crown currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.80.

In related news, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 3,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total transaction of $411,634.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director B Craig Owens acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $105.62 per share, with a total value of $211,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,662.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Crown Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans; beverage, promotional, and transit packaging; closures and capping; and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

