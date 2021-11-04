Stifel Financial Corp Purchases 11,495 Shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 11,495 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Teck Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Teck Resources by 954.9% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 4,526 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Teck Resources by 259.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 7,505 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Teck Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $217,000. 45.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Shares of TECK stock opened at $27.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $14.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.85. Teck Resources Limited has a one year low of $12.95 and a one year high of $29.92.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. Teck Resources had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Teck Resources Limited will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.0397 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.51%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$38.50 to C$37.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$34.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.28.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Ltd. is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

Further Reading: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK).

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.