Stifel Financial Corp Purchases 381 Shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) by 2.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,481 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Cabot were worth $938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBT. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cabot by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,114 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 5,269 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cabot in the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Cabot by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 33,927 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after buying an additional 2,172 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cabot in the 1st quarter valued at about $502,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cabot by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 242,755 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,730,000 after purchasing an additional 62,364 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

CBT opened at $56.77 on Thursday. Cabot Co. has a 12-month low of $38.56 and a 12-month high of $65.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.53 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.17.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.17. Cabot had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a positive return on equity of 27.56%. The company had revenue of $917.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $804.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. Cabot’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cabot Co. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on CBT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Cabot in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Cabot from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cabot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.89.

Cabot Profile

Cabot Corp. is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company. Its products are rubber and specialty grade carbon blacks, specialty compounds, fumed metal oxides, activated carbons, inkjet colorants, and aerogel. The company operates through the following segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions.

