Stifel Financial Corp Sells 1,311 Shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

Stifel Financial Corp cut its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,311 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust were worth $913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,224,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $452,726,000 after purchasing an additional 128,762 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1.5% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 6,438,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $156,383,000 after purchasing an additional 94,991 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 20.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,972,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $145,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,158 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 46.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,737,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,473,000 after purchasing an additional 868,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 3.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,616,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,629,000 after acquiring an additional 96,424 shares during the last quarter.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock opened at $25.27 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.09 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.23. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 1 year low of $12.30 and a 1 year high of $26.42.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.34). Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 56.31% and a negative return on equity of 9.74%. The company had revenue of $238.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.51) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 210.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s payout ratio is -2.74%.

In related news, CEO Jon E. Bortz sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total value of $495,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on PEB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.71.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Profile

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investments and acquisition in hotel properties. Its hotels are located in the markets like: Atlanta, Georgia; Boston, Massachusetts; Chicago, Illinois; Key West, Florida; Miami, Los Angeles, Naples, Nashville, Tennessee; New York, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Portland, Oregon; San Diego, California; San Francisco, Seattle, Stevenson, and Washington, DC The company was founded by Jon E.

