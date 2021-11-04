Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS)

EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders bought 3,084 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,419% compared to the typical volume of 203 put options.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SATS. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in EchoStar by 35.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 72,437 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after buying an additional 18,921 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in EchoStar by 4.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 599,080 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,377,000 after buying an additional 26,130 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in EchoStar by 487.3% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,426 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 11,140 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in EchoStar by 13.6% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 47,574 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after buying an additional 5,712 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in EchoStar by 9.1% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 29,203 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 2,444 shares during the period.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered EchoStar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

EchoStar stock opened at $26.03 on Thursday. EchoStar has a one year low of $19.75 and a one year high of $28.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.61. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 0.74.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $499.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.20 million. EchoStar had a return on equity of 1.16% and a net margin of 7.27%. On average, research analysts forecast that EchoStar will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

About EchoStar

EchoStar Corp. engages in the design, development, and distribution of digital set-top boxes and products for direct-to-home satellite service providers. It operates through the following business segments: Hughes, and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband internet services to domestic and international consumer customers and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services and communication solutions to service providers and enterprise customers.

