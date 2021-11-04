Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN)

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors purchased 7,818 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,968% compared to the average daily volume of 378 call options.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CCRN shares. Benchmark upgraded Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Cross Country Healthcare from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Cross Country Healthcare from $13.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

Shares of Cross Country Healthcare stock traded up $4.68 during trading on Thursday, hitting $26.78. 43,066 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 291,246. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Cross Country Healthcare has a 52-week low of $7.27 and a 52-week high of $23.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.00.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.26. Cross Country Healthcare had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 3.20%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cross Country Healthcare will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Colin Patrick Mcdonald sold 6,378 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total transaction of $128,452.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $402,659.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William J. Burns sold 10,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total value of $201,091.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,640 shares of company stock valued at $1,318,986. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the third quarter valued at $214,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cross Country Healthcare in the third quarter valued at about $637,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Cross Country Healthcare in the third quarter valued at about $691,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in Cross Country Healthcare in the third quarter valued at about $298,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 490.0% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Cross Country Healthcare Company Profile

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare staffing and workforce management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing.

