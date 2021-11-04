Storj (STORJ) Price Hits $1.71 on Major Exchanges

Storj (CURRENCY:STORJ) traded down 8.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 3rd. Storj has a total market capitalization of $598.95 million and approximately $139.58 million worth of Storj was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Storj coin can now be purchased for $1.71 or 0.00002706 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Storj has traded up 49.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Storj alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.86 or 0.00050557 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00003228 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001587 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $141.94 or 0.00225230 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $62.48 or 0.00099142 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00011804 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000425 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00004215 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Storj Profile

Storj (STORJ) is a coin. Its launch date was June 19th, 2017. Storj’s total supply is 424,999,998 coins and its circulating supply is 351,228,531 coins. The Reddit community for Storj is /r/storj and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Storj’s official message board is community.storj.io . The official website for Storj is storj.io . Storj’s official Twitter account is @storjproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Storj is a decentralized cloud storage platform that allows anyone to rent their idle hard drive space and to earn a revenue by doing so. Endusers can use Storj to store their files at competitive prices and within a p2p network that is secure from sever downtime, censorship and hacks. Payments within the Sotrj network are conducted with the STORJ token, an ERC20 Ethereum-based token. “

Storj Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storj directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Storj should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Storj using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Storj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Storj and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.