Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.71. Streamline Health Solutions shares last traded at $1.60, with a volume of 38,369 shares traded.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.70.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,595,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,824,000 after acquiring an additional 205,500 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,137,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 112,621 shares during the period. Endurant Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Streamline Health Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $796,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 374,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 22,307 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 129.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 348,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 196,789 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.78% of the company’s stock.

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of transformational data-driven solutions for healthcare organizations. It solutions includes health information management (HIM), Coding and CDI; evaluator coding analysis platform; financial management; and patient care. It also offers audit, custom integration, training, electronic image conversion, and database monitoring services.

