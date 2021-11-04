Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.080-$9.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $9.300. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $273.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stryker from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $286.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $289.09.

SYK opened at $271.86 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $270.60 and its 200-day moving average is $263.41. Stryker has a 1-year low of $207.05 and a 1-year high of $281.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $102.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.70, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.95.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 11.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Stryker will post 9.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 150,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.26, for a total transaction of $39,339,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Stryker stock. Camden National Bank acquired a new stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 870 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000. Institutional investors own 72.54% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

