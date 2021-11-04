Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Initiates Coverage on PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an underperform rating and a $200.00 target price on the credit services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on PYPL. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on PayPal from $337.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James cut their price target on PayPal from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp increased their price target on PayPal from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $322.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $315.70.

Get PayPal alerts:

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $230.38 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $265.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $271.21. The company has a market cap of $270.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.19, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. PayPal has a 1 year low of $178.60 and a 1 year high of $310.16.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total transaction of $3,431,172.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,548,106.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.53, for a total transaction of $2,345,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,314 shares of company stock valued at $8,528,773. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Sawyer & Company Inc lifted its position in PayPal by 566.7% in the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in PayPal in the second quarter valued at $35,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in PayPal in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 218.4% in the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PayPal in the second quarter valued at $47,000. 78.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

See Also: What does EPS mean?



Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.