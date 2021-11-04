Summer Infant (NASDAQ:SUMR) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Summer Infant, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMR)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $7.86. Summer Infant shares last traded at $7.80, with a volume of 2,196 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.13 million, a PE ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46.

Get Summer Infant alerts:

Summer Infant (NASDAQ:SUMR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter. Summer Infant had a net margin of 0.30% and a return on equity of 62.96%. The firm had revenue of $30.60 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SUMR. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Summer Infant during the 1st quarter worth approximately $170,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Summer Infant by 84.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 8,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wynnefield Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Summer Infant by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. now owns 784,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,096,000 after purchasing an additional 19,399 shares during the last quarter. 42.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Summer Infant (NASDAQ:SUMR)

Summer Infant, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of infant and juvenile health, safety, and wellness products. It sells nursery audio and video monitors, safety gates, bath products, bed rails, infant thermometers, related health and safety products, booster and potty seats, cribs, baby gear, bouncers, feeding items, and swaddling blankets.

Featured Article: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Receive News & Ratings for Summer Infant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summer Infant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.