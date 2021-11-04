Summer Infant (NASDAQ:SUMR) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Summer Infant, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMR)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $7.86. Summer Infant shares last traded at $7.80, with a volume of 2,196 shares trading hands.
The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.13 million, a PE ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46.
Summer Infant (NASDAQ:SUMR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter. Summer Infant had a net margin of 0.30% and a return on equity of 62.96%. The firm had revenue of $30.60 million for the quarter.
About Summer Infant (NASDAQ:SUMR)
Summer Infant, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of infant and juvenile health, safety, and wellness products. It sells nursery audio and video monitors, safety gates, bath products, bed rails, infant thermometers, related health and safety products, booster and potty seats, cribs, baby gear, bouncers, feeding items, and swaddling blankets.
