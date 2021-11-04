Summer Infant (SUMR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Summer Infant (NASDAQ:SUMR) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 10th.

Summer Infant (NASDAQ:SUMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $30.60 million for the quarter. Summer Infant had a net margin of 0.30% and a return on equity of 62.96%.

NASDAQ SUMR traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.82. 7,023 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,974. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.16 million, a P/E ratio of 43.45 and a beta of 1.70. Summer Infant has a 52 week low of $7.39 and a 52 week high of $23.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.57.

Summer Infant, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of infant and juvenile health, safety, and wellness products. It sells nursery audio and video monitors, safety gates, bath products, bed rails, infant thermometers, related health and safety products, booster and potty seats, cribs, baby gear, bouncers, feeding items, and swaddling blankets.

