Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) Sets New 52-Week High at $37.30

Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $37.30 and last traded at $37.14, with a volume of 26054 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.13.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on SUM shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Summit Materials from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Summit Materials from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 16th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Summit Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Summit Materials from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.33.
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76 and a beta of 1.30.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Summit Materials during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Cutler Group LP lifted its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 113.7% in the second quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,167 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 9,682 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Summit Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Summit Materials during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Summit Materials by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,272 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period.
About Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM)
Summit Materials, Inc is a construction materials company. It manufactures construction materials and related downstream products. The company operates its business through the following segments: Cement, West and East. The Cement consists of its Hannibal, Missouri and Davenport, Iowa cement plants and distribution terminals along the Mississippi river from Minnesota to Louisiana.
