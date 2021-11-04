Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) Sets New 52-Week High at $37.30

Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $37.30 and last traded at $37.14, with a volume of 26054 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.13.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SUM shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Summit Materials from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Summit Materials from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 16th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Summit Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Summit Materials from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.33.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76 and a beta of 1.30.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.01). Summit Materials had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 6.88%. The business had revenue of $618.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Summit Materials during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Cutler Group LP lifted its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 113.7% in the second quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,167 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 9,682 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Summit Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Summit Materials during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Summit Materials by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,272 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period.

About Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM)

Summit Materials, Inc is a construction materials company. It manufactures construction materials and related downstream products. The company operates its business through the following segments: Cement, West and East. The Cement consists of its Hannibal, Missouri and Davenport, Iowa cement plants and distribution terminals along the Mississippi river from Minnesota to Louisiana.

