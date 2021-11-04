Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) PT Raised to C$42.00

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) had its target price raised by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group to C$42.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 33.59% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on SU. ATB Capital reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$33.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$40.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$41.00 to C$36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$43.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Suncor Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$34.93.

Shares of TSE SU opened at C$31.44 on Tuesday. Suncor Energy has a 52-week low of C$15.21 and a 52-week high of C$33.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$25.65 and its 200-day moving average price is C$26.93. The company has a market capitalization of C$45.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.29, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.99.

In related news, Senior Officer Mark Stephen Little acquired 10,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$23.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$250,240.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 87,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,047,863.60.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

