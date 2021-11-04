Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sunnova Energy International Inc. is a residential solar and energy storage service provider. It operates primarily in U.S. states and territories. Sunnova Energy International Inc. is based in Houston, United States. “

Several other brokerages have also commented on NOVA. Truist Securities began coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised Sunnova Energy International from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.83.

NOVA opened at $41.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of -20.09 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. Sunnova Energy International has a 1 year low of $24.63 and a 1 year high of $57.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.40.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.09). Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 100.43% and a negative return on equity of 8.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Sunnova Energy International will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Ecp Controlco, Llc sold 6,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.28, for a total value of $247,680,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 31,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.81, for a total value of $1,300,533.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,061,868 shares of company stock worth $250,310,433 in the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 15.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 72,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,372,000 after acquiring an additional 9,708 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the third quarter worth about $206,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 67.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 5,096 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the third quarter worth about $252,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 7.1% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253 shares in the last quarter.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

Sunnova Energy International, Inc engages in providing solar and energy storage services. It also offers services to customers who purchased their solar energy system through unaffiliated third parties. The company was founded by William J. (John) Berger on October 22, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

