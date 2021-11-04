Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of at least $3.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.99. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.2-4.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.24 billion.Super Micro Computer also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.200-$ EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SMCI shares. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Super Micro Computer from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Super Micro Computer has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $48.75.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts:

NASDAQ SMCI traded up $5.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $46.97. The stock had a trading volume of 28,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,491. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.65. Super Micro Computer has a twelve month low of $26.22 and a twelve month high of $44.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 1.42.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.20. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 2.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Super Micro Computer will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Sherman Tuan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.43, for a total transaction of $177,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 16.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Super Micro Computer stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) by 313.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,344 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,558 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.13% of Super Micro Computer worth $2,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 71.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer, Inc manufactures servers and other computer products. Its products include twin solutions, MP servers, GPU and coprocessor, MicroCloud, networking, embedded, gaming, AMD solutions, power supplies, SuperServer, storage, motherboards, chassis, super workstations, accessories, SuperRack and server management.

Further Reading: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.