Superdry (LON:SDRY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Superdry (LON:SDRY)‘s stock had its “add” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 375 ($4.90) target price on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 27.70% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “not rated” rating on shares of Superdry in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 420 ($5.49).

LON:SDRY opened at GBX 293.66 ($3.84) on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 304.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 298.23. Superdry has a 12 month low of GBX 151.90 ($1.98) and a 12 month high of GBX 493 ($6.44). The stock has a market capitalization of £241.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.67.

In other Superdry news, insider Peter Sjölander bought 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 247 ($3.23) per share, for a total transaction of £370,500 ($484,060.62).

Superdry Company Profile

Superdry plc engages in the design, production, and sale of clothing and accessories primarily under the Superdry brand for men and women in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. The company offers clothing, accessories, and footwear.

