SureRemit Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.55 Million (RMT)

SureRemit (CURRENCY:RMT) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 4th. In the last seven days, SureRemit has traded 10.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SureRemit coin can now be bought for about $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SureRemit has a market cap of $1.55 million and $1,022.00 worth of SureRemit was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SureRemit alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001632 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00001954 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.11 or 0.00088231 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.29 or 0.00075489 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.42 or 0.00101793 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,506.97 or 0.07349373 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $61,190.00 or 0.99780488 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.89 or 0.00022647 BTC.

About SureRemit

SureRemit’s genesis date was June 5th, 2018. SureRemit’s total supply is 744,298,152 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. SureRemit’s official message board is medium.com/sureremit . SureRemit’s official Twitter account is @sureremit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SureRemit is sureremit.co . The Reddit community for SureRemit is /r/sureremit

According to CryptoCompare, “SureRemit is leveraging blockchain technology to provide a cryptocurrency-based global ecosystem for merchants. The primal objective of the ecosystem is to provide a fully transparent, instant, and secure way of payment to connect senders of value across the world directly to the merchants that provide the goods and services needed by recipients back home. Remit Coin will be the fuel of the ecosystem, meaning that it serves as a medium of exchange on the SureRemit platform “

SureRemit Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SureRemit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SureRemit should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SureRemit using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SureRemit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SureRemit and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.