Suretly (SUR) Price Hits $0.35 on Top Exchanges

Suretly (CURRENCY:SUR) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 4th. During the last seven days, Suretly has traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Suretly coin can now be purchased for $0.35 or 0.00000556 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Suretly has a total market cap of $82,548.07 and $423.00 worth of Suretly was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001637 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.51 or 0.00049934 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $149.73 or 0.00245087 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00012117 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.96 or 0.00096507 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000454 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Suretly Profile

Suretly (CRYPTO:SUR) is a coin. It launched on August 13th, 2017. Suretly’s total supply is 235,290 coins. The official website for Suretly is www.suretly.com . Suretly’s official Twitter account is @suretly_com and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Suretly is a provider of an international crowd vouching platform. The company offers users an investment alternative called crowdvouching, which allows customers to make money vouching for people who need an urgent loan. This system works in a similar fashion with peer-2-peer lending, but customers do not lend money to each other directly. Instead, they vouch for borrowers who apply for a loan through lending partners. Customers can find borrowers that are looking for their loan’s guarantors. The voucher can check the borrower’s profile and choose whether to vouch for the borrower if their default risk and earning amount suit them. “

Suretly Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Suretly directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Suretly should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Suretly using one of the exchanges listed above.

