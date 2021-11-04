Susquehanna International Group LLP Invests $337,000 in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI)

Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 19,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 483.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 189.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 4,972 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $178,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $196,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in Lakeland Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $236,000. 60.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Brian Gragnolati acquired 2,000 shares of Lakeland Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.63 per share, with a total value of $33,260.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 13,658 shares in the company, valued at $227,132.54. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul Ho-Sing-Loy purchased 3,000 shares of Lakeland Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.50 per share, with a total value of $49,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 12,250 shares of company stock valued at $201,723. Insiders own 4.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LBAI opened at $18.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $952.82 million, a P/E ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.48. Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.53 and a 52-week high of $19.35.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Lakeland Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 32.78%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. Analysts forecast that Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Lakeland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.79%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

About Lakeland Bancorp

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, and related financial services. Its consumer banking services include checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, internet banking, secured and unsecured loans, consumer installment loans, mortgage loans, and safe deposit services.

