Susquehanna International Group LLP Makes New $333,000 Investment in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwest Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 43,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,630,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000.

Get iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA STIP opened at $105.92 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $105.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.12. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $103.02 and a 12-month high of $107.15.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.