Susquehanna International Group LLP Makes New $359,000 Investment in ProShares S&P 500 Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPXB)

Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPXB) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $86,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Bond ETF by 53.2% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 31,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,787,000 after buying an additional 10,854 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Bond ETF by 64.2% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 41,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,734,000 after buying an additional 16,375 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPXB opened at $91.23 on Thursday. ProShares S&P 500 Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $87.86 and a 52-week high of $94.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $91.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.39.

