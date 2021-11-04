Susquehanna International Group LLP Purchases New Stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV)

Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.11% of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. G&S Capital LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 8.5% in the second quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 217,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,372,000 after acquiring an additional 17,093 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 122,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,024,000 after buying an additional 7,214 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 47,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 4,046 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 37,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 124.9% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 29,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 16,494 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ IFV opened at $23.81 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.88. First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.39 and a fifty-two week high of $25.18.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were given a $0.046 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%.

