Susquehanna International Group LLP Sells 15,277 Shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Susquehanna International Group LLP reduced its stake in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) by 61.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,277 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in Cousins Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Cousins Properties by 65.8% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. Bbva USA bought a new position in Cousins Properties in the second quarter worth approximately $110,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Cousins Properties by 12.6% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Cousins Properties by 157.8% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 5,337 shares during the period. 93.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Barclays began coverage on shares of Cousins Properties in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company.

NYSE:CUZ opened at $39.76 on Thursday. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a one year low of $25.68 and a one year high of $40.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.54.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.17. Cousins Properties had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 2.73%. The business had revenue of $185.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. Cousins Properties’s payout ratio is currently 44.60%.

Cousins Properties, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of real estate assets. It invests in urban office towers located in Sunbelt markets. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Atlanta, Charlotte, Austin, Phoenix, Tampa, Orlando and Houston. The company was founded by Thomas G.

