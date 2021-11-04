SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Receives $739.95 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $747.85.

SIVB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens increased their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $700.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $780.00 price objective (up previously from $743.00) on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Truist Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $559.09 price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Monday, July 26th. Evercore ISI began coverage on SVB Financial Group in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $690.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on SVB Financial Group from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd.

Shares of SIVB stock traded down $14.33 on Monday, hitting $740.70. 4,041 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 436,576. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.80 billion, a PE ratio of 23.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.93. SVB Financial Group has a one year low of $291.62 and a one year high of $759.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $647.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $594.83.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $6.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.04 by $1.20. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 31.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $8.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 32.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 172 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.25, for a total value of $96,707.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $584.41, for a total value of $1,168,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SIVB. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 151.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 188,458 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,034,000 after purchasing an additional 113,437 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,054 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 206.5% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the bank’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,297 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,032,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

