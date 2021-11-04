Switch (NYSE:SWCH) Given New $28.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Switch from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Cowen raised Switch from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James raised Switch from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Switch from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Switch from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.64.

Get Switch alerts:

Shares of SWCH stock opened at $26.18 on Wednesday. Switch has a 1-year low of $13.38 and a 1-year high of $27.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The stock has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.01 and a beta of 0.69.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). Switch had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 5.23%. The firm had revenue of $141.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.03 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Switch will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a $0.0525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This is a positive change from Switch’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Switch’s dividend payout ratio is 100.00%.

In related news, insider Teresa A. Borden sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.94, for a total value of $324,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total value of $2,414,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,571,526 shares of company stock valued at $39,805,213 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 29.18% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Switch by 3.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 41,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Switch in the third quarter valued at $659,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Switch by 23.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 339,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,616,000 after acquiring an additional 65,425 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Switch by 3.7% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 130,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,307,000 after acquiring an additional 4,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Switch by 100.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 56,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 28,164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.07% of the company’s stock.

About Switch

Switch, Inc (Nevada) engages in the provision of technology infrastructure. It specializes in the development of digital platforms for digital media companies, cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, and telecommunications providers. The firm’s products include Switch CONNECT and Switch SAFE.

Further Reading: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for Switch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Switch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.