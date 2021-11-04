Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) Trading Down 9.3%

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX)’s share price fell 9.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $18.31 and last traded at $18.36. 18,695 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 641,627 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.24.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SNDX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Syndax Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.89.

Get Syndax Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $843.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.09 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 10.81, a current ratio of 10.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.32.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.50 million. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 44.26% and a negative net margin of 6,031.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.25 EPS for the current year.

In other Syndax Pharmaceuticals news, COO Michael A. Metzger sold 44,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.13, for a total value of $855,187.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Briggs Morrison sold 70,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total value of $1,410,158.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 144,261 shares of company stock worth $2,835,233 over the last three months. 7.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 380.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 833.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,259 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 62.9% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 3,023 shares during the last quarter.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:SNDX)

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of cancer therapies. Its product candidates include SNDX-5613 and SNDX-6352. The company was founded by Richard A. Heyman, Eckard Weber, Peter Ordentlich, Ronald M. Evans and Michael Downes on October 11, 2005 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

Recommended Story: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.