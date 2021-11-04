Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Syneos Health had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Syneos Health updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.350-$4.490 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $4.35-4.49 EPS.

SYNH traded up $6.42 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $99.92. 1,343,728 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 862,299. The firm has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.61 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $91.45 and its 200 day moving average is $88.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Syneos Health has a one year low of $58.31 and a one year high of $100.10.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SYNH. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.67.

In related news, CFO Jason M. Meggs sold 9,223 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $876,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,478 shares in the company, valued at $4,890,410. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Syneos Health Company Profile

Syneos Health, Inc provides outsourced clinical development and commercialization services to biopharmaceutical companies. It operates through the following business segments: Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

