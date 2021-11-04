Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $341.23

Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $341.23 and last traded at $340.36, with a volume of 9400 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $333.41.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SNPS. Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $349.00 target price for the company. HSBC restated an “average” rating on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Synopsys from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.67.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $319.06 and its 200-day moving average is $285.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.94 billion, a PE ratio of 69.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.12.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.03. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. Synopsys’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Synopsys news, Director Roy Vallee sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.00, for a total transaction of $3,340,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,239 shares in the company, valued at $3,419,826. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 4,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total transaction of $1,411,254.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,058,934. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 333,637 shares of company stock worth $105,479,027. Corporate insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNPS. MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its position in Synopsys by 4,476.3% in the second quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 51,117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,098,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Synopsys by 125.2% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,952 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,019,000 after acquiring an additional 6,088 shares in the last quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 164.2% in the second quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 28,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,722,000 after buying an additional 17,400 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 3.6% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 46,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,504,000 after buying an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 22.5% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 15,011 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,140,000 after buying an additional 2,760 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

