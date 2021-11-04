Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) PT Raised to $56.00

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) had its price target upped by Raymond James from $54.00 to $56.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the bank’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.66% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on SNV. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.55.

Shares of Synovus Financial stock opened at $49.27 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.56. Synovus Financial has a twelve month low of $24.64 and a twelve month high of $50.51.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 33.57%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Synovus Financial will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Kessel D. Stelling sold 4,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $186,345.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark G. Holladay sold 1,500 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total value of $64,695.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,799 shares in the company, valued at $2,579,130.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,039 shares of company stock worth $3,288,825 over the last three months. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Synovus Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $250,000. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 22.0% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 43,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Synovus Financial by 7.5% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 85,381 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,906,000 after buying an additional 5,967 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Synovus Financial during the first quarter worth about $249,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Synovus Financial by 22.9% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,360 shares of the bank’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. 75.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

