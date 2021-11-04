Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) PT Raised to $56.00

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) had its price target upped by Raymond James from $54.00 to $56.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the bank’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.66% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on SNV. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.55.
Shares of Synovus Financial stock opened at $49.27 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.56. Synovus Financial has a twelve month low of $24.64 and a twelve month high of $50.51.
In other news, Chairman Kessel D. Stelling sold 4,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $186,345.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark G. Holladay sold 1,500 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total value of $64,695.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,799 shares in the company, valued at $2,579,130.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,039 shares of company stock worth $3,288,825 over the last three months. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Synovus Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $250,000. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 22.0% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 43,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Synovus Financial by 7.5% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 85,381 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,906,000 after buying an additional 5,967 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Synovus Financial during the first quarter worth about $249,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Synovus Financial by 22.9% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,360 shares of the bank’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. 75.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Synovus Financial
Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.
