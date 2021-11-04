Synthetic Biologics (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) Issues Earnings Results

Synthetic Biologics (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of SYN stock traded up $0.00 on Thursday, hitting $0.44. 10,618 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,411,716. Synthetic Biologics has a fifty-two week low of $0.31 and a fifty-two week high of $1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.70 million, a P/E ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 1.71.

Separately, Maxim Group assumed coverage on Synthetic Biologics in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.50 price objective for the company.

Synthetic Biologics, Inc is a clinical stage company, which engages in the development of therapeutics to preserve the microbiome to protect and restore the health of patients. Its product portfolio includes SYN-010 and SYN-004. The SYN-010, which is intended to reduce the impact of methane-producing organisms in the gut microbiome to treat an underlying cause of irritable bowel syndrome with constipation.

