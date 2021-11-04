Syntropy (NOIA) Market Capitalization Hits $232.57 Million

Syntropy (CURRENCY:NOIA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 3rd. Over the last week, Syntropy has traded 34.9% higher against the dollar. One Syntropy coin can currently be bought for $0.48 or 0.00000766 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Syntropy has a total market capitalization of $232.57 million and $3.79 million worth of Syntropy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.73 or 0.00050431 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001589 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003176 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $143.16 or 0.00227510 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.40 or 0.00099162 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00011696 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00004197 BTC.

Syntropy Coin Profile

Syntropy is a coin. It was first traded on March 12th, 2018. Syntropy’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 482,689,616 coins. The official website for Syntropy is syntropynet.com . The Reddit community for Syntropy is https://reddit.com/r/SyntropyNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Syntropy’s official Twitter account is @NoiaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Syntropy’s official message board is medium.com/syntropynet

According to CryptoCompare, “NOIA is a content delivery network technology that utilizes idle bandwidth and storage from computers around the world to create a widely distributed and decentralized layer of the internet’s infrastructure with the goal of improving data delivery across the internet. Every website and application in both current and decentralized internet can use NOIA for content delivery with the goal of decreasing expenses and realize more efficient content distribution. NOIA is an Ethereum-based token that serves as the sole currency within the system that is being transferred from its customers (content hosting websites) onto its nodes that deliver that content for them. “

Buying and Selling Syntropy

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syntropy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Syntropy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Syntropy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

