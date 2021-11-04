T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 7.41%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share.

Shares of TMUS traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $122.38. 97,226 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,599,848. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.73 billion, a PE ratio of 39.08 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.99. T-Mobile US has a 52-week low of $112.81 and a 52-week high of $150.20.

TMUS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $153.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a $170.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target (up previously from $130.00) on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.55.

In related news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total value of $2,852,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP David A. Miller sold 3,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total transaction of $429,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in T-Mobile US stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 12.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,468,832 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 620,087 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.44% of T-Mobile US worth $792,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 47.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

