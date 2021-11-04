T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (TROW) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $1.08 on December 30th

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 2nd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of 1.08 per share by the asset manager on Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%.

T. Rowe Price Group has raised its dividend by 57.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 35 years. T. Rowe Price Group has a payout ratio of 33.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect T. Rowe Price Group to earn $13.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.1%.

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $219.47 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $208.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.29. T. Rowe Price Group has a twelve month low of $130.94 and a twelve month high of $224.55. The stock has a market cap of $49.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.21.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 36.62% and a net margin of 41.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group will post 12.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $234.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. increased their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $204.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $211.00 target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $183.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.27.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Sebastien Page sold 7,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.95, for a total value of $1,694,023.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 35,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,785,173.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 44,363 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $5,688,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries, and retirement plan sponsors.

