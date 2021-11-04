Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) Now Covered by Analysts at Benchmark

Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) in a report released on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Talos Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Talos Energy from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Talos Energy from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.67.

TALO opened at $13.22 on Wednesday. Talos Energy has a 52-week low of $5.71 and a 52-week high of $18.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 3.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.54.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $303.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.94 million. Talos Energy had a negative net margin of 82.72% and a negative return on equity of 10.97%. On average, research analysts expect that Talos Energy will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Talos Energy news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 66,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.12, for a total value of $938,881.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Castle Hook Partners LP acquired a new position in Talos Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,654,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Talos Energy by 96.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 122,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 59,965 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Talos Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $163,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Talos Energy by 115.3% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 34,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 18,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Talos Energy by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 110,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 22,893 shares during the last quarter. 89.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Talos Energy Company Profile

Talos Energy, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It focuses on the exploration, acquisition, exploitation and development of shallow and deepwater assets near existing infrastructure in the United State Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by John A.

