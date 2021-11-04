Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on TPR. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Tapestry from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Tapestry from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Tapestry from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.10.

Shares of Tapestry stock opened at $41.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.48. Tapestry has a 52 week low of $23.26 and a 52 week high of $49.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.07.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 28.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 126.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Tapestry will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 1,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total value of $51,297.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,486 shares in the company, valued at $910,146.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel David E. Howard sold 17,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total value of $721,168.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 53,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,271,632.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TPR. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Tapestry by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 52,013 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 10,543 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Tapestry by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 104,632 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $3,873,000 after purchasing an additional 3,389 shares in the last quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP increased its position in Tapestry by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 708,328 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $26,222,000 after purchasing an additional 23,501 shares in the last quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Tapestry by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. now owns 850,737 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $31,494,000 after purchasing an additional 25,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Tapestry by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 344,435 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $12,751,000 after purchasing an additional 5,321 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

