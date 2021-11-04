Tapmydata Price Tops $0.14 on Top Exchanges (TAP)

Tapmydata (CURRENCY:TAP) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 4th. Over the last seven days, Tapmydata has traded up 10.7% against the US dollar. Tapmydata has a market cap of $1.97 million and $20,848.00 worth of Tapmydata was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tapmydata coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000228 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Tapmydata alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $197.40 or 0.00323124 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.78 or 0.00014379 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00003924 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00005323 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000022 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000013 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Tapmydata Profile

TAP is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Tapmydata’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,189,097 coins. Tapmydata’s official Twitter account is @tapmydata

According to CryptoCompare, “TappingCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 Algorithm that enables instant, near-zero cost payments to anyone in the world. “

Buying and Selling Tapmydata

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tapmydata directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tapmydata should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tapmydata using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tapmydata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tapmydata and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.