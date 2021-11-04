TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Shares Sold by Guardian Capital LP

Guardian Capital LP lessened its stake in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,161,006 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 460,170 shares during the quarter. TC Energy accounts for about 3.1% of Guardian Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Guardian Capital LP owned about 0.32% of TC Energy worth $156,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRP. Capital International Sarl lifted its position in shares of TC Energy by 10.7% in the second quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 192,818 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,542,000 after purchasing an additional 18,702 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of TC Energy in the second quarter worth $1,112,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of TC Energy by 53.6% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 93,328 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,622,000 after purchasing an additional 32,566 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of TC Energy by 65.3% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of TC Energy by 2.6% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 205,724 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $10,188,000 after purchasing an additional 5,237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

TC Energy stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $53.62. 52,662 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,847,257. The company has a market cap of $52.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. TC Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $38.80 and a twelve month high of $55.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.98.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of TC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$68.00 price objective on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.00.

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

