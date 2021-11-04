TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) Announces Earnings Results

TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. TCG BDC had a net margin of 100.42% and a return on equity of 10.11%.

Shares of NASDAQ CGBD traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.28. 2,116 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,915. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.67. The company has a market cap of $772.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.99. TCG BDC has a 12-month low of $8.07 and a 12-month high of $14.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Get TCG BDC alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. TCG BDC’s payout ratio is presently 83.12%.

In other TCG BDC news, CFO Thomas M. Hennigan bought 14,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.89 per share, for a total transaction of $200,710.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,780 shares in the company, valued at $816,454.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in TCG BDC stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in TCG BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,203 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,903 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.07% of TCG BDC worth $491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.78% of the company’s stock.

CGBD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of TCG BDC from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TCG BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

About TCG BDC

TCG BDC is an externally managed specialty finance company focused on lending to middle-market companies. TCG BDC is managed by Carlyle GMS Investment Management LLC, an SEC-registered investment adviser and a wholly owned subsidiary of The Carlyle Group L.P. Since it commenced investment operations in May 2013 through March 31, 2017, TCG BDC has invested more than $2.4 billion in aggregate principal amount of debt and equity investments prior to any subsequent exits or repayments.

Featured Article: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for TCG BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCG BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.